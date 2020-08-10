Press Releases

Aug.10, 2020 - TheNewswire - EDMONTON, ALBERTA - Alberta CleanTech company Pure Life Carbon Inc. is pleased to announce new appointments to its Board of Directors, as the Company prepares to expand its operations.

"Pure Life is currently in the deployment stage of our first full-scale production plant, and we have made key appointments that we believe will greatly enhance our operational capacity and improve our overall corporate governance," said CEO Ryan Rand, who stepped down as Chair to enable the appointment of Mark Starratt as the new leader of the board.

PLC has made the following changes in its Board of Directors:

1.Douglas Peterson, a co-founder of the Company, has stepped down from the Board in order to act as independent General Counsel and as a member of the newly formed Governance and Nomination Committee for Pure Life Carbon. 2.Mark Starratt has joined the Board as a Director and has assumed the role of Chair, replacing Mr. Rand, who remains a director. After 25 years in the financial services industry, Mark retired from the wealth management industry in December 2018. Prior to that he had worked as a Partner, Director Wealth Management and Portfolio Manager with Richardson GMP Ltd. Mark was also First Vice President with a major bank-owned brokerage firm for more than a decade. Outside of work, Mark served on the Board of Governors at the University of Calgary and was Vice Chair of the Investment Committee and member of the Executive Committee in 2016. Mark recently completed a four-year term as a Director of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada and currently sits on both the Calgary Rotary Clubs Foundation and the Dean's Advisory Board of the Cumming School of Medicine. In April 2013, Mark and his wife Jennifer formed The Starratt Family Foundation to advance neuromuscular disease education and research and to help improve accessibility for those with disabilities. 3.Gordon Anderson has joined the Board as a Director and has assumed the role of Secretary. He will also head the newly formed Compensation and HR Committee. Gord is a C-Level Executive with 30+ years of experience. Gord's experience includes President of Cidel Trust Company, Co-Head of Wealth Management and Chief Investment Officer Caribbean at RBC, and Director of Global Private Banking for CIBC. An expert in corporate strategy, leadership, governance, fiduciary responsibility, business planning and project management, Gord is a valued advisor for the PLC team. 4.Jim Hole has joined the Board as an Independent Director. Jim was formerly a member of the Company's Advisory Board. Jim is a noted expert in horticulture. Jim was the founder and former co-owner of Hole's Greenhouses Ltd., and is currently the VP of Cultivation with Atlas Biotechnologies, a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis. Jim has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Alberta, is a Certified Professional Agrologist, a Certified Professional Horticulturist with the American Society for Horticultural Science, and is a Certified Arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture. 5.Fred Munn has rejoined the Pure Life Carbon board as a director and will also chair the newly formed Governance and Nomination Committee. Fred is a former banker by trade and held senior positions at ATB Financial for over 17 years before starting his entrepreneurial journey. Now a successful serial entrepreneur, Fred focuses on creating exceptional client experiences and loyalty in competitive markets. Fred co-owns Charity Solutions Inc., assisting charities and non-profit organizations across Western Canada. He also sits on the National Board for the Canadian Security Association (CANASA), which provides leadership to its Canadian membership of security professionals. 6.Co-Founder Daniel Ronald remains on the Board as a Director. Mr. Ronald is the Company's Chief Technical Officer.

"These changes reflect a restructuring of the entire organization that prepares Pure Life Carbon for significant expansion in the coming years," explained Starratt. "Our board now comprises expertise in finance, corporate governance, operations, agriculture and business development.

"I believe the actions taken by our CEO and Founders will position Pure Life Carbon for rapid growth as we roll out our new agricultural technologies in the global marketplace."

About Pure Life Carbon Inc.

Pure Life Carbon is an Agricultural Technology company based in Red Deer, Alberta. The company designs innovative advanced carbon products, including the first standalone, carbon based, soilless grow medium for greenhouse and indoor hydroponic growing operations.

The company's mission is to increase crop yields while reducing the impact of agricultural pollution, and specifically combatting the effects of global climate change. The company is currently raising funds to build its first commercial scale production plant in the Province of Alberta.

